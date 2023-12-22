What's Hot

World NewsClimate ChangeEuropeGermany

At Least 2 People Killed As Storm Batters Northern Europe

A storm has brought heavy rain, strong winds across northern Europe, bringing down trees and prompting warnings of flooding on the North Sea coast.
AP
LOADINGERROR LOADING

BERLIN (AP) — A storm brought heavy rain and strong winds across northern Europe overnight and into Friday, bringing down trees and prompting warnings of flooding on the North Sea coast. A woman in Belgium was fatally injured by a falling Christmas tree, while another tree killed a person in the Netherlands.

A Christmas tree is cut down after it was damaged in the storm in Aakirkeby, on the isle of Bornholm, Denmark, Friday Dec. 22, 2023.
A Christmas tree is cut down after it was damaged in the storm in Aakirkeby, on the isle of Bornholm, Denmark, Friday Dec. 22, 2023.
Pelle Rink/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

The 20-meter (65-foot) Christmas tree collapsed onto three people at a busy market in Oudenaarde in western Belgium late Thursday, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two other people. The Christmas market was immediately canceled.

A woman who was struck by a falling tree on Thursday in the eastern Dutch town of Wilp later died of her injuries, her employer said.

A stranded vehicle on the flooded street in Hafencity, Hamburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 22, 2023.
A stranded vehicle on the flooded street in Hafencity, Hamburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 22, 2023.
Christian Charisius/dpa via AP

Pre-Christmas rail travelers in parts of Germany faced cancelations, delays and diversions. Routes affected included those from Hamburg and Hannover to Frankfurt and Munich.

National railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that falling trees damaged overhead electric wires or blocked tracks largely in northern Germany, but also in the central state of Hesse. The situation was improving on Friday afternoon.

In Hamburg, the Elbe River flooded streets around the city’s fish market, with water waist-high in places. Authorities said a storm surge in the port city peaked on Friday morning, reaching 3.3 meters (10.8 feet) above mean high tide.

In Hamburg, the Elbe River flooded streets around the city’s fish market, with water waist-high in places.
In Hamburg, the Elbe River flooded streets around the city’s fish market, with water waist-high in places.
Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Streets around harbors flooded overnight in some Dutch North Sea towns including Scheveningen, the seaside suburb of The Hague.

The huge Maeslantkering storm barrier that protects Rotterdam from high sea levels automatically closed for the first time because of high water levels — meaning that all six major storm barriers that protect the low-lying Netherlands were closed at the same time. The nation’s water and infrastructure authority said that was also a first. By Friday morning, all six barriers were open again as winds eased.

Cars stand in water on the Aalborg harbor front, North Jutland, Denmark, Friday Dec. 22, 2023.
Cars stand in water on the Aalborg harbor front, North Jutland, Denmark, Friday Dec. 22, 2023.
Claus Bjoern Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

In the North Sea, the Norwegian cruise ship MS Maud temporarily lost power on Thursday after encountering a rogue wave. Its operator, Hurtigruten Expedition, said in a statement that the 266 guests and 131 crew were uninjured and that the vessel, initially headed for the English port of Tilbury, would be diverted to Bremerhaven, Germany, for disembarkation.

Danish Search and Rescue said the vessel can “maneuver via emergency systems, and it has two civilian support vessels close by.”

A stranded vehicle on the flooded street in Hafencity, Hamburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 22, 2023. There is a risk of a severe storm surge for the German North Sea coast and Hamburg on Friday. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
A stranded vehicle on the flooded street in Hafencity, Hamburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 22, 2023. There is a risk of a severe storm surge for the German North Sea coast and Hamburg on Friday. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
Christian Charisius/dpa via AP

On Thursday, high winds grounded flights in parts of the U.K., suspended train services and stopped Scottish ferries. British Airways said air traffic restrictions put in place because of the storm continued to affect flights between Britain and the rest of Europe on Friday.

Support HuffPost

Related

Climate ChangeEuropeGermanystormsdenmark

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides