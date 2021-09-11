Associated Press Deletes 9/11 Nickelback Tweet: It 'Was In Poor Taste''

An Associated Press Twitter account deleted a tweet commemorating the 20th anniversary of a Nickelback album, saying the tweet was “in poor taste.”

“Tomorrow: 20th anniversary of Nickelback releasing album ‘Silver Side Up’ (11 Sep),” read the Friday tweet from AP Planner, an account geared toward helping journalists plan for events coming up in the news.

Twitter A now-deleted tweet from AP Planner that read, "Tomorrow: 20th anniversary of Nickelback releasing album "Silver Side Up" (11 Sep)."

The next day was, of course, also the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images From left to right: frontman Chad Kroeger, guitarist Ryan Peake, drummer Daniel Adair and bassist Mike Kroeger of Nickelback in Las Vegas, 2018.

Hours later, AP Planner deleted the tweet and posted an explanation stating that it had been “in poor taste.”

A tweet sent on the @AP_Planner account about Saturday, Sept. 11, being the anniversary of a Nickelback album was deleted. The tweet was in poor taste. — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) September 11, 2021

It’s unclear whether AP Planner received a lot of backlash for the tweet. Some of the most widely liked and shares responses on Twitter were people making puns about the commercially successfully but widely mocked Canadian rock band.

“One of the most significant dates in modern history and This Is How You Remind Me? This Is How You Remind Me?” read one reply, referencing “This Is How You Remind Me,” one of the singles from “Silver Side Up.”