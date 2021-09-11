Associated Press Deletes 9/11 Nickelback Tweet: It 'Was In Poor Taste''

An Associated Press Twitter account deleted a tweet commemorating the 20th anniversary of a Nickelback album, saying the tweet was “in poor taste.”
“Tomorrow: 20th anniversary of Nickelback releasing album ‘Silver Side Up’ (11 Sep),” read the Friday tweet from AP Planner, an account geared toward helping journalists plan for events coming up in the news.
The next day was, of course, also the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people.
Hours later, AP Planner deleted the tweet and posted an explanation stating that it had been “in poor taste.”
It’s unclear whether AP Planner received a lot of backlash for the tweet. Some of the most widely liked and shares responses on Twitter were people making puns about the commercially successfully but widely mocked Canadian rock band.
“One of the most significant dates in modern history and This Is How You Remind Me? This Is How You Remind Me?” read one reply, referencing “This Is How You Remind Me,” one of the singles from “Silver Side Up.”