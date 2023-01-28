What's Hot

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Kevin McCarthy Says Republicans 'Won't Touch' Medicare Or Social Security

Doctor Faces Jan. 6 Charges After 'Former Friend' Reports Him To FBI

Ronna McDaniel Wins Fourth Term As RNC Chair After Divisive Race

Lovebird Anchors T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach To Exit 'GMA3' After Affair Scandal

Priscilla Presley Releases New Statement Following Funeral Of Daughter Lisa Marie

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Received The Worst Scouting Report Before NFL Draft

Gunman Kills 7 Near Jerusalem Synagogue

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

My Husband Left Me At 60 To Have A Baby With A Younger Woman. Here's What It Taught Me.

Memphis Police Chief: Video Of Tyre Nichols' Beating 'Same If Not Worse' Than Rodney King

Italy Rugby Player Suspended For Giving Rotten Banana To Black Teammate

MediaFranceJournalismassociated press

Associated Press Steps In The Merde By Calling 'The French' A 'Dehumanizing' Phrase

Under a new tweeted AP Stylebook guideline, the French Embassy worried that it would now have to refer to itself as the "Embassy of Frenchness in the U.S."
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

After a deluge of mockery, The Associated Press Stylebook has apparently determined that using the phrase “The French” is not demeaning or “dehumanizing” after all.

A tweeted guideline for the AP Stylebook warned Thursday against using the “often dehumanizing” combination of the word “the” with group identifiers.

The AP Stylebook is a kind of bible for journalists and editors at countless publications and online media sites that spells out the appropriate way to use language in journalism.

“We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing ‘the’ labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated,” advised the since-deleted tweet. “Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses. And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant.”

This AP Stylebook tweet suggested that saying "The French" is dehumanizing.
This AP Stylebook tweet suggested that saying "The French" is dehumanizing.
Screen Shot/AP/Mediaite

The AP’s tweet really stirred up the merde on Twitter.

Even the French Embassy mocked the tweet, saying it would apparently have to refer to itself from now on as “Embassy of Frenchness in the U.S.”

The AP eventually called its original tweet “inappropriate” and issued a replacement that didn’t refer to “the [miffed] French.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community