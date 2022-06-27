Amtrak Train Collides With Dump Truck, Derails In Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A passenger train derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon and initial reports are that some people aboard were injured, Amtrak said.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck in Mendon at 1:42 p.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.

Advertisement

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. Mendon is about 84 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

Social media posts from the scene show several rail cars on their sides.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

Three passengers were taken from the scene to University Hospital in Columbia, hospital spokesman Eric Maze said. He did not have information on their conditions.