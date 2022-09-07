U.S. News

Power Outage At Austin Airport Leads To Flight Delays, Traffic Jams

Airport officials in Austin, Texas, say an early morning power outage is causing flight delays even as electricity has been restored.
Airplanes wait on the tarmac during a power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

