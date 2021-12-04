Hawaii Gets Blizzard Warning As Denver Remains Snow-Free

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for mountains on Hawaii’s Big Island, saying wind gusts of above 100 mph (160 kph) and 12 inches (30.4 centimeters) or more of snow were possible.

The warning in effect through Sunday morning for Big Island summits said “travel should be restricted to emergencies only” and those who must travel should have a winter survival kit.

Due to high winds and winter weather conditions, the summit of Mauna Loa is temporarily closed to overnight use. Based on the weather forecast, the park will consider reopening the summit on Wednesday.



Blizzard warnings for Hawaii are rare, but not unheard of. The Big Island has mountain peaks that reach nearly 14,000 feet (more than 4,200 meters). CNN reported that the last blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service in Hawaii was more than three and half years ago.