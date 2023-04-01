What's Hot

Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Welcome 1st Child: 'The New Light Of Our Lives!'

The two actors are "overjoyed and grateful" for their new daughter, the "Flight Attendant" star said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of “The Flight Attendant ” and “The Big Bang Theory ” said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Kaley Cuoco, left, and Tom Pelphrey at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in “ The Flight Attendant ” on HBO Max for two seasons, and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

