Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trespassing Outside Taylor Swift's Beachfront Home

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.