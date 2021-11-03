×
U.S. Edition
News
U.S. News
World News
Business
Environment
Health
Coronavirus
Social Justice
Politics
Joe Biden
Congress
Extremism
Entertainment
Culture & Arts
Media
Celebrity
TV & Film
Life
Style & Beauty
Food & Drink
Parenting
Travel
Wellness
Relationships
Money
Home & Living
Work/Life
Shopping
Communities
Queer Voices
Women
Black Voices
Latino Voices
Asian Voices
Special Projects
Highline
HuffPost Personal
Video
Horoscopes
From Our Partners
Love Struck
It's Up To Us
Newsletters
International
Australia
Brazil
Canada
España
France
Ελλάδα (Greece)
India
Italia
日本 (Japan)
한국 (Korea)
Québec
U.K.
U.S.
Follow Us
Terms
|
Privacy Policy
Part of HuffPost News. ©2021 BuzzFeed, Inc. All rights reserved.
Log In
Join HuffPost
NEWS
POLITICS
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFE
PERSONAL
SHOPPING
VIDEO
U.S. Edition
×
U.S. News
Zillow Ending Home-Flipping Business, Will Lay Off 25% Of Staff
Zillow Group says it will stop buying and selling homes, citing the unpredictability of forecasting housing prices.
ALEX VEIGA
11/03/2021 12:14am EDT
Suggest a correction
More:
home ownership
zillow
What's Hot
Prosecutor Says Kyle Rittenhouse Instigated Kenosha Bloodshed
Top GOP Donor Urges Donald Trump To Walk Back Nevada Endorsement
Mario Batali To Face April Trial In Sexual Misconduct Case
‘I Wish It Would Stop’: GOP Senators Distance Themselves From Anti-Biden Meme
More In U.S. News
McDonald's CEO Slammed For 'Racist, Ignorant' Text Message About Shooting Deaths
Nom, Nom, Nom: Infamous Truck-Eating Bridge Claims New Victim Despite Changes
Marjorie Taylor Greene Fined $48,000 So Far For Violating House Mask Rules
Democrat Eric Adams Elected New York City Mayor