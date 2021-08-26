When pandemic closures made it impossible for cocktail enthusiasts to enjoy expertly crafted beverages at their favorite local watering holes, many chose to roll up their sleeves and give amateur bartending a whirl at their own bar carts and kitchen counters. DIY cocktail making took some of the mystery away from the process, bringing a new level of accessibility (and possibility) to the art known as mixology.
Cocktail expert and beloved Instagram influencer Elliott Clark of Apartment Bartender passionately believes that beverage creation is for everyone, and he tells us that “learning how to create a great drink experience in the comfort of your own home is very doable, very rewarding, and you don’t need a lot to get started.”
A small and well-curated list of “the right tools, the right spirits and a few good recipes” will give you everything you need to wow your friends, your family, and yourself with beautifully balanced libations. Read on for Clark’s roundup of the must-have items for the aspiring home bartender, all of which will fit handily into even the smallest studio apartment. “Be cautioned, though,” Clark says, ”Knowing how to make great drinks at home will turn your place into the cool place to hang out.”
Below are his picks.5
