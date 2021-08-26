Bottles and bitters

Of course, all of the bar tools and gadgets in the world won’t do you much good until you collect the spirits, bitters, mixers and other ingredients necessary to craft the cocktails of your dreams. Not sure where to start? Clark says you shouldn’t hesitate to “start small. When it comes to purchasing a few bottles for the home bar, think about what you like to drink (examples: Gin and Tonics or Old Fashioneds) and pick up what you’ll need for those particular drinks.”If you don’t have a specific cocktail in mind but want to lay down a good home-bar-supply foundation, Clark recommends grabbing an “aged spirit like bourbon whiskey, rye whiskey, cognac or aged rum. Then, pick up a light spirit like a gin, vodka or blanco tequila. This way, you’ll be able to mix up a number of classic cocktails, or variations on classics [using] what you have on hand.”Once you’ve got your core spirits covered, Clark urges you to “add a bottle of Angostura aromatic bitters to the cart, as well. These help to balance out a cocktail and are necessary to classic cocktails like a Manhattan or Old Fashioned.”Ultimately, though, your bar cart collection should reflect your personal tastes. Think about the flavor profiles that most appeal to you and seek out the ingredients you’ll need to achieve those tastes, and always feel free to experiment, substitute, and otherwise get creative. You can buy spirits and cocktail elements at any number of local in-person liquor stores, but if you’d prefer to get everything in one go on a single convenient platform, Clark says that “Drizly is a great place to order spirits from.”