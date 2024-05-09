U.S. NewsappleTim Cook

Critics Stunned By Apple's Bleak New iPad Ad: ‘Worst. Commercial. Ever.’

Actor Hugh Grant slammed it as promoting "the destruction of the human experience."
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

The ad for Apple’s new iPad has gone viral but for all the wrong reasons.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the spot Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

Cook (aka “Tim Apple” to Donald Trump) boasted about the new tablet being “the thinnest product we’ve ever created” with the “most advanced display” and having the “incredible power of the M4 chip.”

“Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create,” Cook hyped the tablet.

Watch the video here:

However, the spot was more about ... well ... the destruction of much of what creatives hold dear. It shows instruments, sculptures, paint pots, vinyl records, books and more being crushed in a gigantic hydraulic press which then opens back up to reveal the product.

“The most powerful iPad ever, is also the thinnest,” says the narrator.

While the ad was most likely trying to say the iPad packs all that wonderful creativity, many critics suggested the symbolism totally missed the mark.

One X user suggested it should be shown in reverse:

Movie star Hugh Grant had this to say:

Others called it the “worst. commercial. ever.” and an “unintentionally perfect metaphor for how we are destroying beauty for profit.”

Here’s a sample of some of the many, many, other comments:

