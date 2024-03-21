ShoppingAmazonsalesheadphones

Right Now, Apple AirPods Pro Are 28% Off — The Biggest Discount Of The Year

These highly-reviewed earbuds are on sale at Walmart and Amazon with a rare sub-$180 price tag.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale at two different retailers.
Amazon
The second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale at two different retailers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is currently underway. And right now, you can snag a pair of Apple’s fan-favorite second generation AirPods Pro for a historically low discount of 28% off.

$179.99 at Amazon (originally $249)
$179.99 at Walmart (originally $249)

If you’re unfamiliar with the famed Apple headphone technology, know these sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs.

Apple also ensured a more comfortable and immersive sound experience this time around thanks to customizable tapered silicone ear tips and EQ technology that automatically tunes music to ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around the listener.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING