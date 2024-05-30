ShoppingTechairpodsearbuds

AirPods have dominated the conversation around wireless earbuds for what seems like forever. For the uninitiated, a second-generation pair of AirPods currently costs $89, while a pair of AirPods Pro are $249.

While this high price point would imply that they are the best buds on the market, tens of thousands of Amazons reviewers have indicated that there are a host of other options that are just as good as Apple’s coveted pods.

We’ve pored through hundreds of wireless earbuds to pinpoint the best affordable options that reviewers say are on par — if not better — than AirPods. See below for our top picks, all conveniently available on Prime.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS in-ear headphones
JBL is a market darling when it comes to waterproof speakers, known for their round ergonomic shape and solid construction that withstand the test of time (and many drops). They also have excellent battery life, a characteristic that reviewers say is shared by the JBL Tune 230NC TWS in-ear headphones. A single charge averages about 40 hours of battery life which is equivalent to a little over a month’s worth of hour-long walks.

Promising review: "Awesome set of buds for $70. IMO, they do mostly everything $200 AirPod Pro 2Gs do, and might even sound better. Especially once you’ve got your EQ dialed in. Tons of bass if you want it. Only a month in but the battery is good. Not heavy or uncomfortable in my ear with the pre installed tips. Seems to work well for calls as long as you’re not in wind or a busy environment." — bk98
$59.95 at Amazon
Bmani Bluetooth wireless earbuds
This affordable pair of buds boasts flexible hooks and caps in three different sizes for a adjustable, stay-put fit. They offer 40 hours of listening time and external button controls for easy control. Built-in LED lights allow you to determine battery life at a glance, too.

Promising review: “With 4 kids I’m tired of spending money to replace Apple AirPods every couple of months. I refused to buy another pair especially for myself. So I thought I’d give these a try since they had good reviews & the cost was so cheap compared to others. I was really impressed!! The sound quality is great, super comfortable & I’m pretty active so this style stays in place much better. They stay charged for days!! I highly recommend these & would buy again.” — Kim Verner
$29.99 at Amazon
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 wireless earbuds
The TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds have racked up over 366,000 — yes, you read that number correctly — promising reviews that attest to the incredible value these are for the money. One reviewer has had them for four years with no issues; another says these earbuds are “better than they have any right to be for the price.”

Promising review: "Bought these on a whim not expecting much considering they were less than $25. I was pleasantly surprised when I received them as the quality was much better than I anticipated. They were very easy to set up with my IPhone and the sound quality is very good. I’ve never tried AirPods or other higher end earbuds so I can’t make a good comparison, but they are every bit as good as my wired Apple earphones. And the best part? I don’t have to worry about losing them and being out $200 or more." — Richard H. Russell
$24.99 at Amazon
Beats Flex wireless earbuds with Apple W1 chip
The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are the perfect alternative if you appreciate Bluetooth compatibility but like the feeling of wearing something more substantial. These magnetic earbuds allow you to pause, play, and control volume without having to reach for your phone thanks to on-device controls. These don't have active noise cancellation (if you, like me, hate that most earbuds have that feature) and are easier to spot than traditional earbuds.

Promising review: "Bought first pair in sept of ‘21. Long lasting battery and quality sound. I can compare them to AirPods and the sound quality is the same, just not as loud at full volume (probably not a problem). The Bluetooth range is phenomenal on these. I work in warehousing on a forklift. There would be times that I’d be on the computer in between trucks and left my phone on the desk. I was able to continue listening to my podcasts or music while loading trucks within a minimum 100ft radius. If I was going up and down aisles INSIDE the warehouse, the range was nearly double that." — Billy
$49.99 at Amazon
Soundcore by Anker P20i wireless earbuds
There’a a high probability that your portable charger is by Anker, a brand dedicated to building budget-friendly but still effective gadgets. It’s no surprise that the Soundcore by Anker P20i wireless earbuds offer the same affordable price point for quality product. These are $25 and water-resistant, but the real standout feature that captures Anker’s spirit? A quick 10-minute charge for two hours of playtime when the earbuds are switched to the “low on power” setting.

Promising review: "I originally bought these just because of their reported battery life and low price. But the big surprise was how superior they are to my Apple AirPod Pro’s. The battery life blows away the AirPods and the reliability of the Bluetooth connectivity with my all of my Apple devices is vastly superior. I’m a recording engineer by profession so I don’t look to earbuds for my audio standards but these sound very good and when factoring all performance aspects of these earbuds including their very low price there’s no contest." — Richard Roeder
$19.99 at Amazon
Anker Soundcore Sport X20 earbuds
The Soundcore Sport X20 by Anker are an over-the-ear model meant for high intensity workouts characterized by tons of movement and lots of sweat. These are built to stay firmly in place thanks to adjustable ear hooks that can be easily adjusted for a tailored fit.


Promising review: "I am a former AirPods user (which I loved) but one of my speakers started to go bad and I wanted to get a new pair for exercise. These will definitely not fall out of your ears compared to AirPods. I feel like I could enter a boxing ring with these. Second, the bass is fantastic on these headphones. Much better than your typical AirPods. AirPods have a bit higher quality sound too them and the bass can tend to drown out the guitar in some of my rock music. However, I think anybody that is looking for a less expensive alternative pair of headphones for exercise this is a great option." — Adam Dickinson
$71.99 at Amazon
JBL Vibe buds
Earbuds can begin to feel uncomfortable and ache-y after consecutive hours of wear; thankfully, the JBL Vibe Buds are designed to avoid that problem. Each case comes with three earbud tips for a customized fit so comfortable, you’ll forget you’re wearing headphones at all.

Promising review: "I bought these as a cheaper version of AirPods for work. They sound great (loud) with the JBL app (just work the EQ) and $40? Heck ya. JBL is a great option and honestly sounds better and louder than AirPods, just what I was looking for." — Parker
$49.95 at Amazon
Skullcandy Jib earbuds
Not a fan of Bluetooth? No problem. The Skullcandy Jib in-ear earbuds come designed with a classic AUX cable that’s compatible with airplane televisions; this makes it easy to enjoy in-flight entertainment without having to rely on the complementary headphones that are typically, well, terrible. This is an excellent $10 investment for frequent flyers.

Promising review: "My husband and I both like the in-ear earbuds with cord, and we keep Skullcandy's around the house. We've had 2 pairs go through the washing machine accidentally and still work. They're worth the money, are great for travel and using with your phone, and I like that they come with various size 'buds' depending on your ear size. Great for the price! Worth buying multiples to give as gifts." — Leanne Scorzoni

Promising review: "These are, for me, one of the most comfortable earbuds out there. If only my AirPods were this comfortable." — carolinebridge
$8.88 at Amazon
