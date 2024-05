Beats Flex wireless earbuds with Apple W1 chip

The Beats Flex wireless earbuds are the perfect alternative if you appreciate Bluetooth compatibility but like the feeling of wearing something more substantial. These magnetic earbuds allow you to pause, play, and control volume without having to reach for your phone thanks to on-device controls. These don't have active noise cancellation (if you, like me, hate that most earbuds have that feature) and are easier to spot than traditional earbuds."Bought first pair in sept of ‘21. Long lasting battery and quality sound. I can compare them to AirPods and the sound quality is the same, just not as loud at full volume (probably not a problem). The Bluetooth range is phenomenal on these. I work in warehousing on a forklift. There would be times that I’d be on the computer in between trucks and left my phone on the desk. I was able to continue listening to my podcasts or music while loading trucks within a minimum 100ft radius. If I was going up and down aisles INSIDE the warehouse, the range was nearly double that." — Billy