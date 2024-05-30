AirPods have dominated the conversation around wireless earbuds for what seems like forever. For the uninitiated, a second-generation pair of AirPods currently costs $89, while a pair of AirPods Pro are $249.

While this high price point would imply that they are the best buds on the market, tens of thousands of Amazons reviewers have indicated that there are a host of other options that are just as good as Apple’s coveted pods.

Advertisement

We’ve pored through hundreds of wireless earbuds to pinpoint the best affordable options that reviewers say are on par — if not better — than AirPods. See below for our top picks, all conveniently available on Prime.