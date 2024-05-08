Promising Amazon reviews:



“These are wonderful! Connecting was as easy opening the case and turning the Bluetooth on on the phone. They are secure in my ears and not like others that fall out. In short, even though they’re pricey they’re worth it.” — Glen B.

“I use the Apple AirPods to listen to podcasts and music anytime I don’t want my listening habits to infringe on the space of others. The AirPods pair easily, are comfortable to wear, have excellent sound quality, and recharge quickly. AirPods are very well made and have all the niceties we’ve come to expect from Apple. Excellent product in ways to numerous to mention!” – John B.

“These are some great headphones, especially if you don’t feel like dropping over a hundred bucks on the newer kinds. They do not have the greatest bass slap but overall the sound quality is crisp and clean. Perfect for people on the go who want a no-nonsense set of reliable bluetooth earbuds. Noise cancellation is decent. Excellent battery life. These would make a great gift too.” — Frazier Barnett