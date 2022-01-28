Shopping

The New Apple AirPods Are $70 Off On Amazon Right Now

Get up to 37% off on both the new AirPods Pro and second generation AirPods, for a short time only.

Enjoy new features like noise cancellation and adaptive technology that automatically tunes music to your ears with the new <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-New-AirPods/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f41899e4b04f9a12bcd8bd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f41899e4b04f9a12bcd8bd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-New-AirPods/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61f41899e4b04f9a12bcd8bd,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods Pro</a>.
It might be safe to say that Apple has mastered the art of wireless earbuds and their latest iteration, the new AirPod Pro, is no exception. Smart additions like noise canceling technology and a transparency mode that allows you interact with the world around you make these some pretty sought-after buds.

Now, you can get them for nearly $70 off, as well as almost $60 off Apple’s second generation of AirPods that offer 24 hours of listening with charging case.

This sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it could be a good time to snag yourself a pair without having to pay full price.

Ssee the latest features that the Pros and second generation AirPods have to offer and where to purchase them.

The Apple AirPods (Second Generation)
These smart sensing earbuds automatically detect when you place them in your ears and pause when you take them out, providing you with a seamless listening experience. Effortlessly connect to all your Apple products and even share listening content between two sets of AirPods. Plus, Apple’s H1 chip delivers a low latency wireless connection so sound is clear and rich no matter where you are. Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours with the compact charging case.

Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (originally $159; 37% off).
New Apple AirPods Pro
These sweat resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 21,000 ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to still simultaneously interact and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Enjoy immersive sound with an EQ technology that automatically tunes music to your ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around you for a more immersive experience. You can also say “adios” to hard plastic pushed up against your ears thanks to the tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.

Get it from Amazon for $179.99 (originally $249; 28% off).
