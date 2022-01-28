It might be safe to say that Apple has mastered the art of wireless earbuds and their latest iteration, the new AirPod Pro, is no exception. Smart additions like noise canceling technology and a transparency mode that allows you interact with the world around you make these some pretty sought-after buds.
Now, you can get them for nearly $70 off, as well as almost $60 off Apple’s second generation of AirPods that offer 24 hours of listening with charging case.
This sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it could be a good time to snag yourself a pair without having to pay full price.
Ssee the latest features that the Pros and second generation AirPods have to offer and where to purchase them.
