Amazon The second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale at three different retailers.

If the anticipation of Valentine’s Day has you in the mood to treat yourself, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of Apple Airpods Pros. And you can grab them on sale right now for 24% off the regular price at well-known retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Target.

You might want to hurry, though: Ostensibly an early President’s Day sale, we’re not sure how long this deal will last.

If you’re unfamiliar with the famed Apple headphone technology, know these sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs.