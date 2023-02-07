ShoppingAmazonValentine's Daysales

Apple AirPods Pros Are On Sale, If You Need A Last-Minute V-Day Gift

These fan-favorite earbuds are on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen all year!

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

The second generation of the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63e27b22e4b04d4d18ef55f7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e27b22e4b04d4d18ef55f7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63e27b22e4b04d4d18ef55f7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods Pro</a> are currently at the lowest price they’ve been on Amazon for the past 30 days.
Amazon
The second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro are currently at the lowest price they’ve been on Amazon for the past 30 days.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If this year’s impending Valentine’s Day is feeling a bit like an afterthought in terms of gifting, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of Apple Airpods Pro, which you can currently grab on sale for 20% off the regular price at Amazon.

AirPods Pro: $199.99 at Amazon (originally $249)

According to Amazon, this $50 discount puts the AirPods at their lowest price in the past 30 days, another reason to jump on this sale that doesn’t have a clear end date.

If you’re unfamiliar with the famed Apple headphone technology, these sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling that the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs.

Apple also ensured a more comfortable and immersive sound experience this time around thanks to customizable tapered silicone ear tips and EQ technology that automatically tunes music to ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around the listener.

To sweeten the 20% off deal, Amazon is offering free delivery by Feb. 10 if you order by today. Order some for your loved one (or yourself).

AirPods Pro: $199.99 at Amazon (originally $249)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

We Take the Cake red rose chocolate cake

13 Goldbelly Treats To Send To Long-Distance Loved Ones On Valentine's Day

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Rudest Things You Can Say To A Pregnant Person

Style & Beauty

Massage Therapists Reveal What They Think When You Fall Asleep, Pass Gas Or Worse

Wellness

This Easy Trick Will Help You Complete A Task You’ve Been Putting Off

Food & Drink

It’s Criminal To Put Beans In Your Chili If You Live In This State

Parenting

What To Do When Your Kid Says They Hate School

Parenting

20 Funny Tweets About Kids’ Strange Birthday Party Themes

Home & Living

This Hit Children’s Book Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Shopping

32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

Shopping

Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Most Important Person In Your Life —YOU

Shopping

The Fanciest Of Samsung’s Frame TVs Are Up To 33% Off Right Now

Wellness

What Removing COVID's 'Public Health Emergency' Status Means For You

Home & Living

This NBC Medical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Where To Buy The Viral Lip Shine That TikTok Has Almost Sold Out

Shopping

22 Fitness Products Reviewers Said Helped Motivate Them To Work Out

Shopping

Reviewers Actually Shoveled Snow In These Hard-Working Gloves

Shopping

Channel Harry Styles At The Grammys In A Glittering Fringed Outfit

Shopping

6 Outfits (Mostly) Under $200 That Are As Twinkly As Taylor Swift’s

Shopping

5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look

Shopping

33 Products That Will Make Any Chronically Busy Person Go 'Yes Please'

Shopping

Reviewers Really, Really Love These Target Sweatpants

Shopping

Stylish Boots From Walmart That Won't Leave Your Feet Freezing

Style & Beauty

This Popular Sunscreen Has Been Recalled. Here's What You Need To Know.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The One Part Of Your Body You're Probably Forgetting To Stretch

Wellness

Yes, The 'Puppy Blues' Are A Real Thing. Here's How To Cope.

Food & Drink

5 Harmful Myths About Food's Effect On Your Heart Health

Shopping

Now's Your Chance To Try A Weighted Blanket For 77% Off

Parenting

15 Things To Say To Your Kids Instead Of 'No'

Home & Living

The Real Reason All Those 'AI Time Machine' Pictures Went Viral

Food & Drink

'ICE' Is One Of The Rudest Dining Habits Ever, And You Might Be Doing It

Wellness

Doctors Reveal What They Really Think Of Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

Wellness

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

Style & Beauty

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Stars Get Ready For The Grammys

Shopping

Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

Shopping

Under-$25 Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Are Actually Impressive

Wellness

You’re Probably Working Out Harder Than You Need To Be

Parenting

Marie Kondo Is Embracing The Mess Of Parenthood. Here’s How You Can Too.

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year