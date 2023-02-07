Amazon The second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro are currently at the lowest price they’ve been on Amazon for the past 30 days.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

If this year’s impending Valentine’s Day is feeling a bit like an afterthought in terms of gifting, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of Apple Airpods Pro, which you can currently grab on sale for 20% off the regular price at Amazon.

Advertisement

According to Amazon, this $50 discount puts the AirPods at their lowest price in the past 30 days, another reason to jump on this sale that doesn’t have a clear end date.

If you’re unfamiliar with the famed Apple headphone technology, these sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling that the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs.

Apple also ensured a more comfortable and immersive sound experience this time around thanks to customizable tapered silicone ear tips and EQ technology that automatically tunes music to ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around the listener.

Advertisement