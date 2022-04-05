When it comes to wireless headphones, Apple definitely knows what they’re doing. The noise cancellation and spatial audio features of the AirPods Pro and the simple, yet sleek design of the second-generation AirPods make them a necessity for your workouts or everyday listening activities.
Right now, you can get the newest AirPods Pro for $75 off and the second-generation AirPods for $60 off on Amazon.
This sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it could be a good time to snag yourself a pair without having to pay full price. See what other features these wireless earphones have to offer below and add them to your cart before the sale’s over.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
These smart-sensing earbuds automatically detect when you place them in your ears and pause when you take them out, providing you with a seamless listening experience. Effortlessly connect to all your Apple products and even share listening content between two sets of AirPods. Plus, Apple’s H1 chip delivers a low latency wireless connection, so sound is clear and rich no matter where you are. Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the compact charging case.
These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 21,000 ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously interact and hear the world around you, while finger-touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Enjoy immersive sound with an EQ technology that automatically tunes music to your ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around you for a more immersive experience. You can also say “adios” to hard plastic pushed up against your ears thanks to the tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.