Shopping

The Newest Apple AirPods Are On Sale On Amazon Right Now

Score the AirPods Pro and second generation AirPods for up to 38% off.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The newest Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods (2nd generation).
Amazon
The newest Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods (2nd generation).

When it comes to wireless headphones, Apple definitely knows what they’re doing. The noise cancellation and spatial audio features of the AirPods Pro and the simple, yet sleek design of the second-generation AirPods make them a necessity for your workouts or everyday listening activities.

Right now, you can get the newest AirPods Pro for $75 off and the second-generation AirPods for $60 off on Amazon.

This sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it could be a good time to snag yourself a pair without having to pay full price. See what other features these wireless earphones have to offer below and add them to your cart before the sale’s over.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These smart-sensing earbuds automatically detect when you place them in your ears and pause when you take them out, providing you with a seamless listening experience. Effortlessly connect to all your Apple products and even share listening content between two sets of AirPods. Plus, Apple’s H1 chip delivers a low latency wireless connection, so sound is clear and rich no matter where you are. Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the compact charging case.

Get them from Amazon for $99 (originally $159).

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 21,000 ratings on Amazon for a score of 4.8 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously interact and hear the world around you, while finger-touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. Enjoy immersive sound with an EQ technology that automatically tunes music to your ears, while the spacial audio places sound all around you for a more immersive experience. You can also say “adios” to hard plastic pushed up against your ears thanks to the tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.

Get them from Amazon for $174 (originally ($249).

A car tissue holder that's actually quite versatile

29 TikTok Organization Products Reviewers Are Raving About

shoppingsalesheadphonesairpods

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Your Ex (And Everybody Else) Can See You Looking At Their LinkedIn Profile

Work/Life

25 Of The Funniest TikToks About The Struggle Of Having A Job

Home & Living

This Controversial Sports Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About School Pick-Up

Food & Drink

Barbecue Expert Says People Pay Her Good Money For The Answer To This Question

Travel

9 Mistakes Tourists Make In Charleston

Parenting

5 Actionable Ways To Be A Happier Parent Every Day

Shopping

8 Godsends That Can Help Ease The Worst Symptoms Of Menopause

Shopping

The Best Books On Elizabeth Holmes, Anna Delvey And Other True-Crime Women Scammers

Wellness

Got COVID? Here Are All The Treatments Available Right Now.

Shopping

3 Fancy Things To Wear To A Wedding That Aren't Dresses

Home & Living

This Baking Competition Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

This Simple Fridge Hack Will Cut Down Your Grocery Bill And Food Waste

Shopping

Dear Personal Shopper: Help Me Find The Coolest White Sneakers

Shopping

14 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts That People Will Actually Use

Shopping

9 Giant And Heavy Home Essentials Target Will Deliver Straight To Your Door

Shopping

The 3 Best Types Of Sake For Beginners, According To A Japanese Sake Expert

Style & Beauty

How To Pop A Zit, Even Though You Know You Shouldn't

Shopping

Insta-Worthy Beach Towels You Need Before Your Next Vacation

Shopping

19 Comfortable Shoes You'll Want To Pack On Your Next Trip

Shopping

33 Low-Effort Products To Help You Look And Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

43 TikTok-Famous Products So Useful, They're For Sure Worth The Hype

Shopping

29 TikTok Organization Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

12 Home Goods Items From Target That Legit Look Expensive

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

You Don't Always Have To Share A 'Hot Take' On Social Media

Food & Drink

Nutrition Experts Share 7 Healthy Breakfasts That Cost Less Than $1

Wellness

5 Questions To Ask About Your Relationship With Alcohol

Shopping

15 Of The Best Target Beauty Finds Under $10

Shopping

14 Cute Fillers For Kids' Easter Baskets That Aren't Candy

Shopping

Sephora's Big Spring Sale Is Here! Here's What To Snag At A Big Discount

Shopping

These Are Best Strapless Bras If You Have Big Boobs

Food & Drink

Top 10 Drool-Worthy Instagram Recipes From March

Wellness

Still Have Lingering Congestion After Being Sick? Here's What To Do.

Relationships

Is It Ever OK To Charge Your Friends For A Dinner Party?

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Aphasia

Wellness

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Food & Drink

The Best Bread For Avocado Toast, According To Experts

Work/Life

The First Thing Productivity Experts Do When They Wake Up

Shopping

The One Laundry Product You Need That You Probably Don't Have