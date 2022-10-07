HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 107,00 five-star reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. These also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.

With the second generation AirPods, you can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”

The Amazon sale could end at any time and the Target sale ends Saturday, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it’s a good time to snag a pair without having to pay full price. And be sure to also check out these deals that are already live ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and the best items to grab during Target’s Deal Days sale.