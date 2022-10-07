HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. They’re one of the most versatile kinds of wearable tech and can be worn while working out, cleaning and taking work calls. And if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds, today is the best day to do so, because right now, you can get the second-generation AirPods for $89.99 (originally $159) at Amazon and Target and the AirPod Pros for $169.99 (originally $249) at Amazon and Target.
The Amazon sale could end at any time and the Target sale ends Saturday, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it’s a good time to snag a pair without having to pay full price. And be sure to also check out these deals that are already live ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and the best items to grab during Target’s Deal Days sale.