Shopping
Apple AirPods And Pros Are On Sale Right Now

Score the super popular second-generation AirPods for $89.99 and AirPod Pros for $169.99 for a limited time.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633f1fd7e4b028164532d363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods (second generation)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f1fd7e4b028164532d363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633f1fd7e4b028164532d363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods (second generation)</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633f1fd7e4b028164532d363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPod pros" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633f1fd7e4b028164532d363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MLWK3AM-A-AirPods-Pro/dp/B09JQMJHXY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=633f1fd7e4b028164532d363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple AirPod pros</a>
Amazon
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. They’re one of the most versatile kinds of wearable tech and can be worn while working out, cleaning and taking work calls. And if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds, today is the best day to do so, because right now, you can get the second-generation AirPods for $89.99 (originally $159) at Amazon and Target and the AirPod Pros for $169.99 (originally $249) at Amazon and Target.

Amazon
Apple AirPods (second generation)
With the second generation AirPods, you can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)$89.99 at Target (originally $129.99)
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro
These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds have over 107,00 five-star reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. They offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise during listening. These also come with tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$169.99 at Amazon (originally $249)$169.99 at Target (Originally $249.99)

The Amazon sale could end at any time and the Target sale ends Saturday, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it’s a good time to snag a pair without having to pay full price. And be sure to also check out these deals that are already live ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale and the best items to grab during Target’s Deal Days sale.

