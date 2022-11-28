Apple AirPods Are 30% Off Right Now For Cyber Monday

Here’s where you can score Apple AirPods and Pros at a major discount, today only.

Staff Writer

Amazon

Thanksgiving is over. Black Friday is done. And yet the Cyber Monday deals are still raging on. If you’ve been looking for a sign to upgrade your static-y off-brand earbuds, it seems like every store in the world is offering sales on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros right now. But don’t you worry — we rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals on these covetable listening devices.

From Walmart to Target to Amazon to Best Buy, here are the best places to score AirPods for less. Unlike cheaper rival brands, Apple AirPods magically connect to all your favorite devices and can seamlessly switch between your MacBook, phone and tablet when you’re working at home. Best of all, they use the same charger as your iPhone, so that’s one less wire to get tangled in knots.

They come with a compact carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, letting you continue to listen to your favorite songs and audiobooks as you run errands or commute to work. And they have a built-in microphone and are Siri-enabled so you can take calls and Google the weather without even pulling your phone out of your back pocket.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Apple AirPods Pro (up to 20% off)
With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods Pros will be your new best friend. Get totally absorbed in your music or a podcast or set it so you can still hear the train coming or the people gossiping behind you at the grocery store. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a workout, and only take an hour to charge.

Promising reviews:

"I have the first pro but I’m like woww the cancellation on this pro true is amazing the sound listen to my music is on 10 and talking to friends and family. I highly recommend with it don’t miss the sale online." — Roxxy

"The noise cancellation on these are amazing!!!! I also have small ears so I am glad they have the different size tips!" — Stef G

"Very nice packaging, and very great headphones. Includes many features such as noise cancellation, and transparency. I recommend this to everyone!" — Abdur

"Great purchase. These work so much better with my iPhone than a previous set I used. Noise cancelling works great. People I talk to say they can hear me much better also. They’re worth the extra money." — KSMoose
$199.99 at Target (originally $249.99)$159.99 at Walmart (originally $249.99)$199.99 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
2
Walmart
Apple 2nd generation AirPods (31% off)
Classic for a reason, these second-generation AirPods automatically turn on and connect with all your smart devices. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone, seamlessly switch between your laptop and phone and have over a 24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct play time. They use an Apple lightning cable, so it's likely the same charger as your iPhone or iPad, and the compact case is easy to carry to work, the gym or anywhere else.

Promising reviews:

"Airpods are the same everywhere. But what made these better was the price and quick delivery from Target! Customer service and price made everything better!" — Pickpatch05

"Best thing to get if you're constantly on the go and need to use your phone while having the ability to use both hands." — Regan

"It’s nice not to be connected by a wire. I like the small and compact of the AirPods." — Mona

"Excellent quality. Battery life is great. No learning curve to device" — LG
$89.99 at Target (originally $129.99)$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)$99.99 at Best Buy (originally $129.99)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

50% off everything at Old Navy

43 Deals 50% Off And Over To Shop This Cyber Monday

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Can Head & Shoulders Really Clear Up Acne? Derms Warn About The TikTok Trend

Home & Living

Everyone Seems To Be Joining BeReal. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Food & Drink

If You Drink Your Gingerbread Latte First Thing In The Morning, Read This First

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

‘Junk Sleep’ Could Explain Why You’re Tired After A Full Night’s Rest

Home & Living

This German Period Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

Twitter May Be A Hopeless Place, But These People Found Their Spouses On It

Home & Living

This Coming-Of-Age Horror Series Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

Here's Where You Can Find The Best Cyber Monday Sales This Year

Shopping

33 Things To Buy At Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

43 Deals 50% Off And Over To Shop This Cyber Monday

Shopping

55 Things Under $50 You'll Want To Buy On Cyber Monday

Shopping

The Most Clickworthy Cyber Monday Fashion Sales That Are Going Fast

Home & Living

This New Holiday Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

42 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Black Friday

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals On Apparel, Machines, and Tech

Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Pets Deals

Shopping

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early With The Best Gifts On Sale During Black Friday

Shopping

39 Gifts To Buy On Amazon This Black Friday

Shopping

44 TikTok Products That Are Worth The Hype And On Sale This Black Friday

Shopping

34 Things To Buy At Amazon's Black Friday Sale That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

17 Great Parenting Deals From Target’s Black Friday Sale Event

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Shopping

Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals Are Going Fast

Shopping

20 Things Under $50 You'll Probably Want To Buy From Target's Black Friday Sale

Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things Have Dropped: Here Are 24 Of The Coolest Things To Shop

Shopping

Don't Miss These Huge Deals On Popular Sex Toys For Black Friday

Home & Living

This Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Save Up To 50% At Sephora's Black Friday Beauty Sale

Shopping

13 Cyber Monday Bedding Sales That Will End Tonight

Food & Drink

Americans' Thanksgiving Side Dish Preferences, Broken Down By State

Work/Life

5 Secret Signs You're The Job Candidate They Really Want To Hire

Shopping

Anthropologie’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Almost Over

Wellness

More And More People Are 'Kidulting.' Maybe You Should, Too.

Food & Drink

FYI, We've All Been Making Mashed Potatoes Wrong. Here Are 5 Game-Changing Tips.

Shopping

These Are The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals

Wellness

If You Drink To Decompress During The Holidays, Try This Instead

Shopping

The Best Cyber Monday Sales At Walmart

Relationships

7 Boundaries Adult Children Should Consider Setting With Their Parents

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week