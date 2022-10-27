If you’ve been looking for a sign to step up your audio game, here it is. Walmart and Target are both offering over 30% off on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pros right now. Take your favorite playlists and podcasts with you on the go — no wires or bulky over-ear headphones — and enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life with the carrying case that doubles as a charger.

Unlike cheaper rival brands, Apple AirPods magically connect to all your favorite devices and can seamlessly switch between your MacBook, phone and tablet when you’re working at home, calling your mom and trying to catch up on the last season of “Bling Empire” all at the same time. Best of all, they use the same charger as your iPhone, so that’s one less wire to get tangled in your big knot of plugs.

They come with a compact carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, letting you continue to listen to your favorite songs and audiobooks as you run errands or commute to work. And they have a built-in microphone and are Siri-enabled so you can take calls and Google the weather without even pulling your phone out of your back pocket.