Get A Pair Of AirPods For Just $99 Right Now

“I absolutely love my airpods. I had a first generation pair who eventually lost their ability to hold a charge after a few years so I upgrade to the second generation. They are so comfortable to wear and the charging case is so sleek and easy to use.” — Erin

“In this age of Zoom meetings, my need for some sort of device to enhance my hearing was absolutely necessary! I am a senior citizen and I wasn’t sure about what to get but since I have an iPhone and felt the airbuds would be more compatible, I ordered these. I am extremely pleased with the comfort when using and the sound quality!” — Janie

“Got this for my husband, he has been wanting a more sleek earphone for meetings. It was easy to connect to multiple devices. He absolutely loved it.” — Cris