Get A Pair Of AirPods For Just $99 Right Now

Get the super popular second-generation AirPods for just $99 for a limited time.

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441&subId1=63dbdc8fe4b01e92886fbe15" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods (second generation)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dbdc8fe4b01e92886fbe15" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441&subId1=63dbdc8fe4b01e92886fbe15" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods (second generation)</a>
Walmart
Apple AirPods (second generation)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Wireless earbuds are one of the most versatile kinds of wearable tech — they can be worn while working out, cleaning and taking work calls. And if you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds, today is a great day to do so, because right now, you can get the second-generation AirPods for $99 (originally $159) at Walmart.

With the second generation AirPods, you can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours of listening when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”

$99 at Walmart (originally $119)

And if you need a little more motivation to grab a pair, let these glowing reviews further persuade you:

I absolutely love my airpods. I had a first generation pair who eventually lost their ability to hold a charge after a few years so I upgrade to the second generation. They are so comfortable to wear and the charging case is so sleek and easy to use.” — Erin

“In this age of Zoom meetings, my need for some sort of device to enhance my hearing was absolutely necessary! I am a senior citizen and I wasn’t sure about what to get but since I have an iPhone and felt the airbuds would be more compatible, I ordered these. I am extremely pleased with the comfort when using and the sound quality!” — Janie

“Got this for my husband, he has been wanting a more sleek earphone for meetings. It was easy to connect to multiple devices. He absolutely loved it.” — Cris

