Apple Airpods Are On Sale For $59 Off On Amazon Right Now

Score the super popular second generation AirPods for $99.99 for a limited time.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=629624d7e4b0edd2d028cb8f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods (second generation)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="629624d7e4b0edd2d028cb8f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=629624d7e4b0edd2d028cb8f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods (second generation)</a> are on sale for a limited time.
Amazon
The Apple AirPods (second generation) are on sale for a limited time.

Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of Apple’s iconic earbuds, today is the best day to do so, because right now, you can get the second-generation AirPods for $59 off on Amazon. Originally $159, they’re $99.99 right now.

These smart-sensing earbuds automatically detect when you place them in your ears and pause when you take them out, providing you with a seamless listening experience. Effortlessly connect to all your Apple products and even share listening content between two sets of AirPods. Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the compact charging case.

This sale could end at any time, so if you’ve been putting off this purchase for a while, it’s a good time to snag a pair without having to pay full price.

Amazon
Apple AirPods (second generation)
Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the included compact charging case. You can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, "Hey Siri."
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $159)
