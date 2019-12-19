HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you’re still in need of good gifts for someone who has everything, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s the thing: If you were considering a new pair of wireless earbuds, there’s good news and bad news. The bad news is that AirPods Pro are currently sold out everywhere, including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

The good news is the latest model of Apple AirPods is $20 off on Amazon, and there’s still time to get them before Christmas.

Apple AirPods with a charging case usually retail for $159 full price, but Amazon just marked down the price to $139, which is the same price they were for Black Friday 2019.

While this isn’t the absolute cheapest we’ve seen AirPods (they were $129 at Walmart on Black Friday), this is certainly the best deal we’ve seen this close to Christmas and that will still arrive in time to stick under the tree. Amazon Prime members who order them soon can still get them before Santa’s Dec. 24th arrival.

AirPods easily sync to all of your Apple devices and more via Bluetooth, and can play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion. For a true hands-free experience you can summon Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!” voice command.