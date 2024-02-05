Amazon

Have you ever lost something — luggage, your keys, a backpack — and thought, “Man, I can’t wait until a Jetsons-style future when I can immediately push a button to know where my belongings are, and track them with a small device until I find them again?”

Welcome to the here and now. Apple’s AirTags do exactly that, so it’s no wonder they’ve been a consistent best-seller here at HuffPost. And at Amazon and Walmart right now, you can get a four-pack for 20% off. We have no idea how long these deals will be offered, so grab it while you can!

Here’s how they works: Each AirTag can ping its own location, so when you attach it to one of your belongings, you can track that item via Apple’s Find My app, which is available in the cloud and on Apple devices like iPhones, laptops and more. Through Find My, you can even tell your AirTag to play a sound so it’s easier to find.

Amazon AirTags are simple and easy to set up and track with your Apple devices (the key ring holder is not included, but there are many options).

Each one is completely encrypted for privacy, and even when it’s far away, it can anonymously and secretly use a network of Apple devices to send its location back to you. When you move away from an item like your keys, it can even send you a notice.

In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, AirTags have a wildly simple setup, and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted. After my car was stolen a few years ago and the thieves ripped out its GPS system, I bought one to keep in the spare tire in my trunk as a backup — and found it so useful I bought another to place in checked luggage (you never know where your bag might end up!). I haven’t lost my car in a crowded parking lot since.

AirTags have over 81,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with an incredible 4.8-star rating. “The durability is outstanding,” wrote one reviewer, who added, “With their simple setup, tracking precision, durability, elegant design, and intelligent features, they are an investment worth every penny. If you’re an Apple user who values the security of your belongings, AirTags are an unbeatable choice. I’m extremely satisfied with my purchase and can’t recommend them enough.”

Join the hordes of others who are taking advantage of a rare Apple sale and grab an AirTag today — or a pack of four for the whole family or multiple valuable items. This price won’t last!