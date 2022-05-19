Report About Windowless Apple Car Met With Heavy Dose Of Mockery

The internet has found its new Cybertruck.

The jokes flowed freely Wednesday after the website VR Scout reported that Apple could be considering a car design featuring an in-car virtual reality entertainment system and no windows.

Apple reportedly filed a patent on May 3 for the entertainment system, which could replace the view of the real world in a car with virtual environments. It noted that “autonomous vehicles may have limited or even no windows, and thus the motions that passengers experience in such vehicles may not match what they are visually seeing, potentially causing motion sickness” and offered solutions that would combat that.

Advertisement

The article featured a concept design of the Apple car produced by Concept Creator and Letsgodigital. It’s not Apple’s design.

Apple's self-driving car could feature VR technology and no windows: https://t.co/86T8nP1LOX pic.twitter.com/YCwrVrJRjc — VRScout (@VRScout) May 17, 2022

Apple has been working on creating an autonomous vehicle for several years and has filed a number of relevant patents, but the company has remained secretive about its plans and hasn’t made any official announcements.

While windowless design may not be realistic, Twitter users couldn’t help but pile on to the concept.

Advertisement

I know Apple doesn't like Windows but come on. https://t.co/h3UujVEhRv — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) May 18, 2022

I always wanted a coffin that could commit vehicular manslaughter https://t.co/iiZuEdeXT4 — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) May 18, 2022

counterpoint

apple is not going to sell a fuckin car with no windows https://t.co/ff2HLCo5J8 — darth™ (@darth) May 18, 2022

Shame about having to flip it over to charge it though https://t.co/skVGltBRiF pic.twitter.com/cRotD25joi — robwormald (@robwormald) May 19, 2022

a fun fact is that the very first subway cars ever built, in london, had no windows because the engineers were like, why would you need them, you're underground, but they quickly had to add them bc ppl went insane https://t.co/LHSmCGh2n2 — Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) May 18, 2022

Advertisement

Last thing you see before driving off a cliff https://t.co/KHtYu1sov2 pic.twitter.com/x0Acgm4g6e — Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) May 18, 2022

love my apple car https://t.co/hoQH4NIyL7 pic.twitter.com/vUHBpnvHg6 — Andre Ulmeyda Stan Account (@nowstartthegame) May 18, 2022