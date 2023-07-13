ShoppingAmazonappleTech

Hurry, Because These 6 Apple Prime Day Deals Are Still Available

These notoriously expensive tech items are shockingly still up to 25% off.
Apple 2020 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MacBook-13-inch-256GB-Storage/dp/B08N5M7S6K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b03832e4b0ad7b75f1a4ec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="MacBook Air" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b03832e4b0ad7b75f1a4ec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MacBook-13-inch-256GB-Storage/dp/B08N5M7S6K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b03832e4b0ad7b75f1a4ec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">MacBook Air</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b03832e4b0ad7b75f1a4ec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64b03832e4b0ad7b75f1a4ec" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized/dp/B0BDHWDR12?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64b03832e4b0ad7b75f1a4ec%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple AirPods Pro</a>.
Amazon
Miraculously, several Apple gadgets are still on sale despite the fact that Amazon Prime Day ended Wednesday.

Notorious for engineering some of the most coveted and pricey items in tech, Apple generously discounted a slew of covetable products earlier this week and has happily extended these markdowns through Thursday.

If you missed out on this year’s annual event of mass savings, don’t fret because you can shop the upcoming list of Apple goods — which includes a fresh MacBook Air and marked-down AirPods ― all still on sale for a short time only.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds (20% off)
These popular AirPods are equipped with Apple's H2 chip, which aids in more intelligent and dynamic noise cancellation that's two times stronger than the previous iteration. The immersive audio senses your head movements to provide rich surround sound, and you can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
$199 at Amazon (originally $249)
2
Amazon
Apple 2020 MacBook Air laptop (25% off)
With 18 hours of battery life, this highly-rated MacBook offers incredible bang for your buck on Prime Day. It has Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8 GB of unified memory, and a crisp 13.3-inch display.
$749 at Amazon (originally $999)
3
Amazon
Apple-certified iPhone fast chargers (70% off)
These phone chargers may not be created by Apple, but they are Apple MFi Certified and are compatible with almost any newer-model iPhone 12 through iPhone 14. (They were also a top seller during Prime Day.) No need to stress about your Apple devices running low on juice — this three-pack of fast chargers will swiftly get your battery charged so you're never fully in the red.
$17.99 at Amazon (originally $58.99)
4
Amazon
9th generation Apple iPad (24% off)
The Apple iPad does virtually everything an Apple laptop or desktop does, with the added bonus of Apple SmartPen capabilities. And it's obviously more portable, too. You’ll quickly become obsessed with it, especially if you travel a lot or have kids.
249.99 at Amazon (originally $329)
5
Amazon
Apple iPad Mini (20% off)
Not only is the 10-inch Apple iPad on sale, but so is this smaller 8.3-inch version. The steep markdown on this small-but-powerful device is definitely worth shopping.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $499)
6
Amazon
3rd generation Apple AirPods (12% off)
Losing an AirPod is pretty sucky, but now is a good time to buy a replacement. This third-generation pair can be used for up to 30 hours before you have to recharge them.
$149 at Amazon (originally $169)
