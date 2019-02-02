Apple Delays FaceTime Update After Eavesdropping Bug Fiasco

iPhone users looking to use the Group FaceTime feature won’t be able to just yet.

That’s because Apple is reportedly delaying its fix for a bug on the app that allowed eavesdroppers to listen in on calls and even see through front-facing cameras.

A software update to address the issue was expected to be rolled out this week, but according to 9to5Mac, the company is pushing it back.

“We have fixed the Group FaceTime security bug on Apple’s servers and we will issue a software update to re-enable the feature for users next week,” it said in a statement to the outlet. “We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected and all who were concerned about this security issue.”

Apple noted that it disabled Group FaceTime after the issue was reported.

The bug impacted both iPhones and iPads running 12.1.2, as well as Apple PCs with macOS Mojave, CNN reported.