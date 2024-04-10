It's Rare To Find iPads On Sale, And This One Is $100 Off Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whether you’re reading the latest HuffPost article or looking through family photos, sometimes scrolling on your phone just doesn’t cut it. If you’ve been looking for a new device that’s easy to use, actually practical and on sale, you can currently snag a 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad for $349.99 (originally $449.99). That’s 22% off, or a whole $100 back in your pocket.
Get in on this sale by joining Target Circle, a free rewards membership program, or checking out at Best Buy. You can also find this deal on Amazon, but only in the blue color.
This 10th-generation model runs on Wi-Fi, has a full 10 hours of battery life, comes with an Apple pencil and has smart keyboard capabilities. It’s got an ultra-wide front-facing camera with Apple’s “center stage” tech that automatically adjusts the camera to your face as you move around on FaceTime.
Its 10.9-inch retina display and user-friendly operation is supported by an A14 bionic chip that gives you the graphics performance you need for playing games, watching videos or just looking through social media. Both 64 and 256 GB storage options are currently on sale at Target, Best Buy and Amazon.
This device uses a USB-C port and comes with both a charging cable and power adapter block in the box. Best of all, it weighs just over a pound, making it easy to carry and hold whether you’re on the go or lounging on the couch. Grab one today and get to scrolling and saving.
Promising reviews:
“I love this so much. It’s great for just about anything. I use it a lot when I am at home. I also found resourceful ways to use it for work. It also links with my iphone . I stream, shop, browse the internet and much more!” — Damaris B
“Bought on sale and it’s a no brainer! My previous iPad was the first gen iPad Air which is 10 year old. The stereo speakers is a HUGE upgrade! Screen color and resolution is an improvement! Web page renders fast and setup is a breeze especially if you own a previous iPad. Highly recommend” — Geno
“Due to my new job, I needed a tablet. After lookimg at many, I decided to buy this one because of its size, price, color and functionality. Truly my best purchase in a while!!!!! Love it!!!!” — becala0628
“I love my iPad. It was a gift from my daughter. I’m retired and disabled and this was the perfect gift to keep me entertained with watching movies, games, FaceTime with my family and much more. The quality of video is good it’s a big screen. I’d prefer Face ID lock but finger print unlock is good to once you get the hang of the functions it’s good. The iPad isn’t heavy at all it’s light. The battery life is long. A perfect gift.” — Nela
“I got this as a gift for my friend, who loves to travel and recently broke her laptop, she loves it because it’s light weight, easy to use, and she can bring it with her everywhere at ease. The white color is so aesthetic and there’s so many cool new features like motion focus or zoom on FaceTime! I also bought the add on case with keyboard for work efficiency, lovely purchase!” — Yvonne