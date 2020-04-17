HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Your old iPhone might now be working overtime to keep up with FaceTime calls with your friends, scrolling through social media and recipe searches for the day’s dinner. It’s probably best not to know how much your screen time went up this week, honestly.

With all those tabs that you have open in Safari and apps that are still running even when you’re not actually on them, your iPhone might not be working like it used to. There might be a cracked corner that keeps bothering you when you’re watching a YouTube video. The battery might be draining more quickly than you can find a charger.

And while Apple puts out a new iPhone almost every year, you might not feel like dropping too much on the latest model. The last launch from the company ― this past September ― included the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. And the 512-gigabyte Pro Max model was a whopping $1,450.

But here’s some actual Apple news: The company just debuted its newest and cheapest iPhone on Wed., April 15. Since it starts at $399, Apple is calling the iPhone SE its most affordable model yet, according to a press release from the company.

While the iPhone SE dropped earlier this week, today’s the first day that you can preorder it on Apple’s own site. This iPhone should start to ship a week later, on April 24. Retailers like Best Buy and Target are also carrying the new iPhone. Phone carriers, including Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, are taking preorders, too.

If you think this iPhone’s name sounds familiar, that’s because it is. It’s a second-generation iPhone SE, a followup to the popular and small-screened (and with the same name) iPhone SE from a couple of years ago. The original iPhone SE was discontinued after the debuts of the iPhone XS and XR in 2018.

Apple The latest iPhone comes in three colors — black, white and red.

But the new iPhone looks a lot different than the original one. This iPhone SE comes in three colors: black, white and red. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID and Apple Pay, too.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, in the press release. “The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way.”

The new iPhone SE still has only one camera, unlike the iPhone 11′s dual camera and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max’s three. But the iPhone SE includes features like portrait mode, six portrait lighting effects and depth control.

For those who are more into videos and video-making, this iPhone has stereo audio recording and video stabilization on the front and rear cameras.

And the iPhone SE has a chip called the A13 Bionic that was introduced in the iPhone 11, which Apple said gives it a faster charge.

So while this iPhone doesn’t have any new features like other iPhone launches have had — like when Apple introduced Face ID for the first time — it might be an option if you’re looking for a cheaper update to your old iPhone that just isn’t working for you anymore.