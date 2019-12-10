Apple's Mac Pro, Which Costs $52,000 When Maxed Out, Sparks Amusement On Twitter

The new Mac Pro, when decked out with all its included features, will set you back about the same as some luxury cars.

Apple’s latest product dropped on Tuesday, and is available to order at a starting price of $5,999. When maxed out with all hardware features, the computer costs just north of $52,000 ― and that’s excluding the monitor and the option of $400 (yes, $400) for wheels.

The top-of-the-line product is the Mac’s first udpate in six years. It features a cheese grater-like design, and the base option comes with an 8-core Intel processor and 256 GB of storage, with upgrades available up to 28-core Intel and 1.5 TB. To add the 1.5 TB option to your basket, you'd need to set aside another $25,000.

The product’s resemblance to a cheese grater prompted memes when the product was first unveiled in June, but following the announcement Tuesday, the Mac Pro’s price was the main source of amusement for potential customers.

“Mac Pro” trended following the computer’s release as people joked about all the other things they could buy with 50 grand.

Here’s what people had to say:

Fully loaded Mac Pro costs... $52,748. This is just maxed-out hardware. No software, no screen. pic.twitter.com/o3oXrALAPv — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) December 10, 2019

Steps to rationalizing your Mac Pro purchase:



1) you can’t — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) December 11, 2019

You could buy the Mac Pro or you could save yourself $100 and get a brand NEW Audi S5. The choice is yours. pic.twitter.com/yLZnlE1Koi — Hunter Kendly (@HunterKendly) December 10, 2019

Mac Pro day is today! Ordered 6 of them. 1 to use the rest to have as backup. I got a Mac Pro stand and a XDR display too. Didn't go for Apple Care though not in the budget. #MacPro pic.twitter.com/wieHTK0G97 — Matthew Moniz (@mattmoniz) December 10, 2019

yes the most expensive config of the new Mac Pro is absurdly expensive. But you probably don’t need these things? pic.twitter.com/7TECxwsb43 — Mike, but holidays (@mikerugnetta) December 10, 2019

Everyone joking about the price of the Mac Pro is missing one very important thing:



It comes with a *free* Lightning cable! pic.twitter.com/NWOxlW6u3Q — Max Woolf (@minimaxir) December 10, 2019

please sponsor my gofundme to fund an attempt to circumnavigate the world on a wheeled Mac Pro — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) December 10, 2019

The new Mac Pro is a powerful, beautifully designed piece of hardware. I’m glad that Apple built it.



Doesn’t mean I’m getting one but respect for Apple building a true overkill machine. — Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) December 10, 2019

Things you could buy for the cost of Apple’s new Mac Pro:

✅ A Lotus Elise

✅ A house in rural Maine

✅ A year of tuition at @UMassAmherst pic.twitter.com/If4Gf4oz06 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) December 10, 2019

For a maxed out Mac Pro you can easily get a mid priced Cybertruck. Both come with four wheels. pic.twitter.com/6Sn0BSUYen — Markus Müller-Simhofer (@MuellerSimhofer) December 10, 2019

Ordering my new Mac Pro with wheels, for obvious reasons pic.twitter.com/3egVchaC7U — Erik Berlin (@sferik) December 10, 2019

if you want Wheels for your Mac Pro tower, it'll cost you an iPad pic.twitter.com/p2hnZIXoGX — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) December 10, 2019

The Mac Pro is expensive. Race cars are expensive. Recording equipment is expensive. Professional cameras are expensive. Professional kitchen stuff is expensive.



Professional stuff is expensive. — Stan GORE-aczek (@stanhoraczek) December 10, 2019

Fully Loaded: about $50,000



But which is it, a Mac Pro, or a Tesla Model 3? pic.twitter.com/SFcux4wFbT — R. Alex Anderson 🚀 (@ralex1993) December 10, 2019

First look at the new Mac Pro pic.twitter.com/z9c19xtpXL — Δndrεo (@ELANDREOCS) December 10, 2019