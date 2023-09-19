“There is no other all-in-one like these. Absolutely love the fact that I can use it with my iPhone and iPad interchangeably. The 10-foot cable makes it so much easier to charge without needing to stand next to an outlet (now I can sit on the couch, charge, and use my phone at the same time!) The speed to charge beats others alike. A plus: two in the pack, so I keep one at home and one in my lunch bag- and don’t have to worry about carrying the same one from place to place. The cable is flexible and can easily be rolled up without cracking/fraying. It is definitely making things easier!!” — Jamie

“After I received these chargers [I] wasn’t sure if [they] will work as much as I expected. When I plugged it into the outlet and my iPhone ProMax i couldn’t believe my eyes how fast this charged my phone. I am very grateful to this seller. These chargers are really very nice and I recommend anyone not to hesitate buying.” — Ahmed

“The charger is particularly useful when your battery is low because it will bring your charge up very quickly. Even if you don’t have time for a full charge, in a few minutes, you can be ready to go.” — Jem

“I love the long cables and the blocks are great. With technology constantly changing like it does it’s nice to find updated parts for affordable prices. Would definitely purchase again!” — Tonitrus9