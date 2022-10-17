Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

The Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Delaware, is a slice of Americana hidden in a small town that drew thousands of people this year. The event, with a name that rolls right off the tongue, marked its 30th anniversary this year, and has become a staple of life in Bridgeville. (Scrapple is made from odd scraps of pork meat, usually made with cornmeal and spices.)
Held annually the second weekend in October, the small but mighty event draws vendors from across the Delmarva. The event boasts a carnival, a car show and a beauty pageant, along with live music (which is centrally located by the food vendors, so you can chow down on those scrapple sandwiches while taking in the sounds of a rock and roll cover band). Check out the scenes from this year’s event:
A scene from the car show at the Apple Scrapple Festival.