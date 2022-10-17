Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Delaware, on Oct. 16.

The Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Delaware, is a slice of Americana hidden in a small town that drew thousands of people this year. The event, with a name that rolls right off the tongue, marked its 30th anniversary this year, and has become a staple of life in Bridgeville. (Scrapple is made from odd scraps of pork meat, usually made with cornmeal and spices.)

Held annually the second weekend in October, the small but mighty event draws vendors from across the Delmarva. The event boasts a carnival, a car show and a beauty pageant, along with live music (which is centrally located by the food vendors, so you can chow down on those scrapple sandwiches while taking in the sounds of a rock and roll cover band). Check out the scenes from this year’s event:

Advertisement

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost The famous scrapple sandwich. Here, a person puts syrup on their scrapple.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Even the undead made it out to the car show.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost An apple food vendor.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost A display in celebration of the Apple Scrapple Festival.

Advertisement

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost A festivalgoer puts salt on their fries.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost One of the many food stands that line the streets.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Fries at the Apple Scrapple Festival.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Rides in full swing at the carnival.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost A "Welcome to Bridgeville" sign in the center of town.

Advertisement

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival.

A scene from the car show at the Apple Scrapple Festival.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Vendors sell their wares at the elementary school, which is also part of the festival.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost A vendor wraps scrapple sandwiches.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Crowds of people enjoy the festival.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Another food stand.

Advertisement

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Crowds of people enjoy the carnival.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Festivalgoers listen to a rock and roll cover band.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost No festival is complete without balloons.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost The zipper ride.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Roast beef cooking.

Advertisement

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Lemonade.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost One of the many classic cars spotted on the street.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Some details of those old cruisers.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost The classic car show.

Advertisement