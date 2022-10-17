Food & Drink
Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Love scrapple? You'll want to plan a trip to this annual fall event.

Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Delaware, on Oct. 16.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Delaware, on Oct. 16.

The Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville, Delaware, is a slice of Americana hidden in a small town that drew thousands of people this year. The event, with a name that rolls right off the tongue, marked its 30th anniversary this year, and has become a staple of life in Bridgeville. (Scrapple is made from odd scraps of pork meat, usually made with cornmeal and spices.)

Held annually the second weekend in October, the small but mighty event draws vendors from across the Delmarva. The event boasts a carnival, a car show and a beauty pageant, along with live music (which is centrally located by the food vendors, so you can chow down on those scrapple sandwiches while taking in the sounds of a rock and roll cover band). Check out the scenes from this year’s event:

The famous scrapple sandwich. Here, a person puts syrup on their scrapple.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The famous scrapple sandwich. Here, a person puts syrup on their scrapple.
Even the undead made it out to the car show.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Even the undead made it out to the car show.
An apple food vendor.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
An apple food vendor.
A display in celebration of the Apple Scrapple Festival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
A display in celebration of the Apple Scrapple Festival.
A festivalgoer puts salt on their fries.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
A festivalgoer puts salt on their fries.
One of the many food stands that line the streets.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
One of the many food stands that line the streets.
Fries at the Apple Scrapple Festival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Fries at the Apple Scrapple Festival.
Rides in full swing at the carnival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Rides in full swing at the carnival.
A "Welcome to Bridgeville" sign in the center of town.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
A "Welcome to Bridgeville" sign in the center of town.
Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival.

A scene from the car show at the Apple Scrapple Festival.

Vendors sell their wares at the elementary school, which is also part of the festival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Vendors sell their wares at the elementary school, which is also part of the festival.
A vendor wraps scrapple sandwiches.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
A vendor wraps scrapple sandwiches.
Crowds of people enjoy the festival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Crowds of people enjoy the festival.
Another food stand.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Another food stand.
Crowds of people enjoy the carnival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Crowds of people enjoy the carnival.
Festivalgoers listen to a rock and roll cover band.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Festivalgoers listen to a rock and roll cover band.
No festival is complete without balloons.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
No festival is complete without balloons.
The zipper ride.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The zipper ride.
Roast beef cooking.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Roast beef cooking.
Lemonade.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Lemonade.
One of the many classic cars spotted on the street.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
One of the many classic cars spotted on the street.
Some details of those old cruisers.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Some details of those old cruisers.
Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Crowds of people enjoy the Apple Scrapple Festival.
The classic car show.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
The classic car show.
Another sighting at the classic car show.
Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
Another sighting at the classic car show.
