Target

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd- generation (up to 32% off list price)

Upgrade your workout, daily commute and general podcast listening with a pair of second-generation AirPods Pros. With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods can let you get totally absorbed in your music or let some noise through so you can be safe while out and about. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a high-intensity jog. Best of all, they come with four different-sized silicone tips, only take an hour to charge and have up to 6 hours of playtime with active noise canceling.