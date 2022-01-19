Jared Leto Returns With Another Mesmerizing Accent In 'WeCrashed' Trailer

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are a couple with big dreams but flawed business acumen in the first trailer for the Apple TV+ drama series “WeCrashed.”

Debuting March 18, “WeCrashed” is based on the hit Wondery podcast of the same name. It follows the rise and fall of Adam Neumann (Leto) and his wife, Rebecca (Hathaway), who in 2010 founded the flexible co-working space WeWork.

By early 2019, WeWork was the largest private-sector office tenant in London, New York and Washington, D.C., with a valuation of $47 billion. Less than a year later, however, the global company’s value plunged about $40 billion following a failed IPO. That fall, Neumann stepped down amid detailed accusations of employee mistreatment and questionable financial decisions.

Fans of Leto’s divisive performance in 2021’s “House of Gucci” will be happy to see the Oscar winner once again adopting a foreign accent to play Neumann, who was born in Israel. As for Hathaway, the series will mark her first television role since her one-episode appearance in “Solos,” which debuted on Amazon last year.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last month, showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello described “WeCrashed” as an eight-episode “cautionary tale” that’s told “through the prism” of the world-famous couple at its center.

“We as a society get swept up in unicorns and this idea that you can get rich quick,” Eisenberg said. “I mean, Adam Neumann unironically said that he wanted to be a trillionaire. That’s just wild.”

