Apple Is Coming Out With A New VR Headset

Apple announced the addition of a new virtual reality headset called Vision Pro to its product lineup on Monday.

The company made the announcement during its Worldwide Developers Conference in California.

“Vision Pro is a new kind of computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world,” Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said during the conference.

A demonstration of Apple's new Vision Pro headset, as seen during the company's livestreamed announcement Monday. Apple/Youtube Screenshot

An Apple executive described using the Vision Pro during the event, saying that when a user is wearing the headset, they see their “home view,” which allows them to see their apps. They can tap their fingers together to click on an app and flick their fingers to scroll.

Another Apple executive called the Vision Pro “familiar, yet revolutionary.”