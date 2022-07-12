Shopping

The Apple Watch Series 7 Is 30% Off Right Now For Amazon Prime Day

Upgrade your fitness routine and monitor your health while wearing one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Watch-Starlight-Aluminum-Sport/dp/B09HF1DC1J?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62cd7fa2e4b02e0ac919d711%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple Watch Series 7" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cd7fa2e4b02e0ac919d711" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Watch-Starlight-Aluminum-Sport/dp/B09HF1DC1J?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62cd7fa2e4b02e0ac919d711%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple Watch Series 7</a>
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For an all-in-one smartwatch, look no further than the Apple Watch Series 7, which is on sale for only $279 (originally $399) for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13 (though items do sell out quickly!). With amazing health features like notifications about irregular heart rhythms, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection, this watch can just about do it all.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your fitness routine, it even has special sensors that track exactly how you move ― plus, your purchase will come with three free months of Apple Fitness+. You can also work out with peace of mind that it won’t break or get damaged, thanks to the watch’s crack-resistant crystal screen and water resistance. Get it in blue, red, green, black or cream.

$279 at Amazon (originally $399)
Apple AirPods Pro (32% off)

Prime Day Headphone And Earbuds Deals 2022

shoppingAmazonapplefitnessTech Innovations

