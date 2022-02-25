Applebee’s Addresses Wildly Jarring Ad That Ran During CNN's Ukraine Coverage

It seems that Applebee’s is aware no one wants to be eatin’ good in the neighborhood while they’re trying to digest an international crisis.

A very silly commercial by the popular restaurant chain aired alongside CNN’s bleak coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, which created a cutaway so jarring that a clip of the moment has now gone viral.

Advertisement

WW3 sponsored by Applebees.



We’re living in an episode of South Park.



pic.twitter.com/Ex5MTM2krr — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 24, 2022

Applebee’s has told several news outlets that it is “disappointed” the network transitioned from footage of air raid sirens blasting throughout Kyiv to their lighthearted ad featuring frothy beer and a man in a cowboy hat shaking his butt to Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried.”

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine,” Applebee’s said in its statement. “When we were made aware that our ad was placed in this manner, we immediately reached out to CNN to pause our advertising on their network. It never should have aired, and we are disappointed in the actions of the network.” HuffPost reached out to CNN for comment but did receive an immediate response.

What made the moment even more inappropriate and yet unintentionally amusing was that the entire time the ad played it was on a split screen with the Ukraine footage in a small box on the left with a headline reading, “Russia Invades Ukraine.”

This split-screen setup, in which content and a commercial are playing simultaneously, is called a “squeezeback” ad. A spokesperson for WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, told HuffPost via email that “squeezeback advertisements have been removed from the coverage.”

Advertisement

Folks on Twitter couldn’t help but poke fun at the hiccup.

Applebees couldn’t get a Super Bowl commercial, so they took the WW3 CNN slot. Savage. https://t.co/3PWl7lW8Eu — Applebee’s wylin (@VeryBlesseth) February 24, 2022

One Twitter user even pointed out how the lyrics of “Chicken Fried” made the moment even more ridiculous.

this is especially funny because this song has a verse that's like "thank god for the troops who died so we can party" https://t.co/yLF6aZCWJE pic.twitter.com/cew072BI2e — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) February 24, 2022