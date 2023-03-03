We Have TikTok To Thank For This $35 Space-Saving Kitchen Tool

“I bought this after seeing it on tiktok. My husband ‘drags’ the coffee maker across the counter every morning. I thought he might think this was a dumb purchase, but he really likes it! Worth the buy!” — K. Shoup

“I bought this for my coffee pot because it has to be pulled out from underneath the cabinets to fill. With the rubber pads on bottom of coffee pot, it wouldn’t slide which made it a little irritating. This tray is the answer to my problem and I love it!” — DJ

“Lugging your Ninja Foodie or Insta Pot from the back of the counter to the front a drag? Not anymore! Depress the bar and your heavy appliance glides (and stops) to the front of your counter. It’s effortless and pure joy! My husband shows it off as ‘genius,’ to comments such as, ‘I’ll be danged.’ And, “Where did you get this?” — Cruiser

“Perfect for my kitchenaid! I’ve used it with my kitchenaid on highspeed for 10 minutes and it did not effect the performance. Simple tool but makes a huge difference in the kitchen; Kitchenaids are heavy and to lift it from the back of my counter to bring it forward is a hassle, this sliding tray definitely helps!” — AmazonShopper

“Bought this to help maneuver my Ninja Foodi on my countertop. Definitely makes it easier. Roll it forward to use it and open the lid, roll it back for storage. Since it’s black it blends in with the Ninja Foodi so it doesn’t look like it’s out of place. Also love that it’s the perfect size - it fits my Foodi and doesn’t take up extra space beyond that.” — WhitneyMarie