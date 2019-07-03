HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

A solid social media presence is increasingly necessary for any business, and even for lots of people’s own personal brands. But when keeping up with Instagram or Facebook seems like a job in itself, it’s time to get help.

Whether you're looking to add a new skill to your resume or want to work on perfecting your side hustle, here are five apps and services that let you automate and augment your online persona, freeing you up to take care of actual business — or just do more of what you love.

Take a look below:

Instagram is a powerful tool for engagement, but only if you’re using it correctly. Postable lets you easily schedule posts, automate likes and comments or pull photos from cloud storage on an unlimited number of accounts ― all while giving you analytics to track your growth. Pick up a lifetime subscription to the Postable Instagram Automation Charlie Plan for $29, down from the previous sale price of $39 and more than 90% off the MSRP.

Postable Instagram Automation Charlie Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $29



This service harnesses the power of AI to write neatly structured posts, which can then be scheduled to go out on a regular schedule. It’s fully compatible with Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google My Business, and it can be used for content in eight different languages. Grab your lifetime subscription to SendPilot Social Media Automation for $49, a full 97% off the list price.

SendPilot Social Media Automation: Lifetime Subscription - $49



This Google Chrome extension is smart automation for your Insta, allowing you to find and follow users instantly based on custom hashtags. Use it to schedule engagements and target potential followers in specific locations, then track your progress on the analytics dashboard. A lifetime subscription to Appz Instagram Assistant is $39.99, a discount of over 95% from the original MSRP.

Appz Instagram Assistant: Lifetime Subscription - $39.99



Timing is almost everything on Instagram, and Planagram lets you easily schedule your posts with photos ― up to 10 images simultaneously ― or videos to go live when the world will see them the most. Pick up your lifetime subscription to Planagram Agency Plan for $49.99, a full 98% off the list price.

Planagram Agency Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $49.99



Household names have used the expertise behind Savvant to boost their own brands, and you can benefit from the same sophisticated analytics. This app helps you tweak your posts before they go up to determine the hashtags and visuals that will get you the most engagement ― up to five times more. Sign up for a lifetime subscription to the Savvant Instagram Optimizer Famous Plan at just $39.99, down 97% from the original MSRP.

Savvant Instagram Optimizer Famous Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $39.99



