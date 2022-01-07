Shopping

16 Perfect Birthday Gifts For The Aquarius In Your Life

Win over your favorite people born in January and February with birthstones, art and home decor they'll be sure to love.

From left to right: Polaroid Go camera, Aquarius candle from Target, ceramic vase from Ban.do.

We are just a few days away from Aquarius season, beginning on Jan. 20 and ending on Feb. 18, which means it’s time to start shopping for the Aquarians in your life. Despite being represented by the Water Bearer, Aquarius is actually an air sign, alongside Libra and Gemini. They’re thoughtful, humanitarian-minded individuals who appreciate the bohemian, creative and non-traditional.

There’s no better way to celebrate these gentle rebels than with gifts that speak to their artistic sensibilities and free-spirited nature.

Aquarians’ taste for the eclectic, unexpected and eccentric means that it can be slightly challenging to shop for them, especially if you have a more grounded astrological sign. But we’ve made it easy by curating an assortment of gifts that will make them swoon. Snag one now before Aquarius season sneaks up on you and you’ll be ready to go.

Ban.do
A quirky ceramic vase
Appeal to an Aquarian's funky side with this ceramic vase masquerading as a vintage orange juice carton from Ban.do. It'll brighten up your space and makes for a perfect vessel for birthday flowers.

Get it from Ban.do for $25.95.
Amazon
A horticultural cocktail recipe book
Combine two things Aquarians love, cocktails and the natural world, with Amy Stewart's "The Drunken Botanist." She guides the reader through a veritable cornucopia of plant-based ingredients with more than fifty drink recipes and even some handy tips for gardeners.

Get it from Amazon for $13.89.
Amazon
A deck of tarot cards
The Rider Waite Tarot deck, by Arthur Edward Waite and artist Pamela Colman Smith, was named one of the top ten tarot decks of all time, making it a must for tarot enthusiasts. With a whopping 18,841 ratings and a solid, rare five stars, you know it's gotta be the real deal.

Get it from Amazon for $19.76.
The Sill
A plant subscription
What's better than a new plant? A plant subscription! The Sill's subscription services includes an easy-to-care-for plant and chic ceramic planter that arrives every month, so they will think of you all year long.

Get it from The Sill for $60 a month.
Sleeper
A pair of fancy jammies
Made of eco-friendly material, these soft Sleeper pajamas are every bit as chic as they are comfortable and cozy. They are the perfect ensemble for a pajama party. Wear them separately or together, and best of all, the feathers are detachable! (that way, you don't have to worry about ruining them in the wash). It doesn't get much better than these beauties.

Get them from Sleeper starting at $168.
Target
A yummy Aquarius-inspired candle
Give the gift of a soothing fragrance that is just as elegant as it is kitschy. It gives off calm vibes thanks to notes of crushed ginger and vanilla, lasting up to 36 hours so it can be enjoyed all winter long.

Get it from Target for $8.
Polaroid
A cute polaroid camera and film
How cute is this mini Polaroid? It's perfect for road trips and small enough to toss in any purse so your pal never misses a picture-perfect moment.

Get it from Polaroid for $119.99.
Amazon
An original Broadway cast recording
Even if they aren't hardcore Broadway fanatics, Aquarians can get their groove on to the song "Age of Aquarius" from "Hair." Add to their vinyl collection with this timeless classic musical.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
Amazon
A salt lamp or two
The Body Source Store's Himalayan salt lamps will set a chill, relaxed vibe that Aquarians crave. They are hand-carved from authentic Himalayan salt found in Pakistan and feature a dimmer switch so they can adjust the glow to whatever they prefer.

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
Minted
A beautiful photography print
Minted has many beautiful art pieces, but this beautiful photograph called Riptide by Kamala Nahas is especially lovely. The peaceful ocean view is perfect for Aquarians, who are often drawn to water. It's easy to customize and will look great with any aesthetic.

Get it from Minted starting at $98.
Mejuri
An amethyst necklace
Amethyst (along with a couple other stones) is February's birthstone. This lovely Mejuri pendant necklace is made of 14k solid gold and set with an amethyst jewel. Perfect for balancing chakras.

Get it from Mejuri for $115.
Papier
A beautiful journal
There's nothing like a fresh journal to set the heart at ease. This beautiful Papier notebook comes in various colors, so your loved one can write to their heart's content and look good while doing it.

Get it from Papier for $24.29.
Amazon
A portable charger
Sweet Aquarians can be a bit spacey, so the gift of a Lurbon portable power bank with a built-in AC plug will be extremely welcome. It is a multi-functional charger that will come in handy during long drives, vacations, workdays and much more.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
Etsy
A set of vintage candlestick holders
Help your Aquarius friend create a moody and mystical ambiance with these vintage brass candlestick holders from Etsy.

Get them from Nestlings at Etsy starting at $16.90.
Knack
A home spa set
Pamper your Aquarian pal with this at-home spa set from Knack that includes a luxurious Ettitude Waffle Bathrobe, Patchology Night-In Mask Kit, Live By Being Still Salt Baths and Baudelaire Cedar Bath Brush. The perfect night in!

Get it from Knack for $192.
Amazon
An inspirational workbook
Julia Cameron's "The Artist's Way" has been used by creative folks to inspire and renew creativity for decades. It gives people tools to access and nurture their inner artists. It also happens to be a great quarantine activity, which will come in handy this winter.

Get it from Amazon for $13.69.
