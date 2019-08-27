HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Sometimes brushing your teeth can feel like a chore (a necessary one, albeit, but a chore nonetheless). A fancy-feeling toothbrush can help make a boring brush session feel a bit more exciting, but what if you’re looking for something a bit more hands-off than a regular toothbrush or a trendy Quip toothbrush?
That’s where the Aquasonic PRO toothbrush comes in. It has everything you need to care for your teeth and gums in one convenient package that has 10 times the cleaning power of your run-of-the-mill manual toothbrush.
This alternative to a Sonicare electric toothbrush comes with six brush heads, a wireless charging glass and a portable travel case. It has an ultrasonic motor that creates 40,000 vibrations per minute with four distinct modes — clean, soft, whiten and massage — so you find the right clean for you. The Aquasonic PRO even comes with a wireless charging glass that doubles as a rinse cup for when you’re done brushing.
Better still, the Aquasonic PRO toothbrush is on sale for just $55 – a fraction of the price of a similar Sonicare model.
This article was written by Liz Sommer on behalf of HuffPost Finds.