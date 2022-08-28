Arcade Fire Singer Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Several People: Report

The outlet reports that three women who said they had sexual interactions with Butler between 2016 and 2020 came to feel the interactions “were inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred.”

The women were fans of the band and between the ages 18 and 23, Pitchfork reports, while Butler was in his late 30s when the situations occurred.

A fourth person, who uses they/them pronouns and identifies as gender-fluid, alleged that they were sexually assaulted by Butler twice in 2015, Pitchfork reports.

The person claimed the first sexual assault occurred while they were in a car and the second sexual assault occurred when he came to their apartment despite multiple texts telling him not to come over.

Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. Three women told Pitchfork that they had sexual interactions with Butler in the past that they feel were inappropriate. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

The musician, who is married to and has a son with Arcade Fire co-founder Régine Chassagne, wrote in a statement provided to Pitchfork that he had “consensual relationships outside” his marriage.

Butler disputed ever touching “a woman against her will” and denied forcing himself onto a woman or demanding “sexual favors.”

Pitchfork reports that the musician responded to the publication’s request for comment through crisis public relations expert Risa Heller, once a spokeswoman for Harvey Weinstein and Mario Batali.

“I’m sorry,” Butler wrote.

“I’m sorry for the pain I caused — I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people — I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences. I can do better and I will do better,” Butler continued