Archdiocese Of Baltimore Suspends Priest During Sex Abuse Investigation

BALTIMORE (AP) — A priest has been suspended from his duties while the Archdiocese of Baltimore investigates allegations that he sexually abused a minor in the 1970s, the archdiocese announced Sunday.

The archdiocese said Rev. Samuel Lupico was retired, but had been assisting at St. Mary of the Assumption in Baltimore and St. Pius X in Towson, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The alleged abuse took place in the mid-1970s, while Lupico served at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, the archdiocese said. He served there from 1974 to 1982. Lupico denies the allegations, the archdiocese said. The newspaper’s efforts to reach him were not successful.

The archdiocese said it hasn’t made a determination of credibility, but the announcement was made to solicit relevant information and fulfill its commitment to open communication.

Lupico served at a number of parishes dating back to the early 1970s, including St. Edward Catholic Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Holy Family Catholic Church, and worked at several institutions including Loyola University of Maryland, St. Joseph Medical Center, St. Mary’s Seminary and St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and Stella Maris in Timonium.