Here’s The New Show You Should Watch Right Now (May 26-June 1)

Premise: For the third straight “Archer” season that takes place in the titular character’s coma dreams (Sterling Archer has been in a coma ever since getting shot in Season 7), all the former characters in the show now live in a space odyssey. Since Archer’s brain comes up with the story (rather than this theoretically being real life), the world has a faux-futuristic vibe, heavily influenced by what people thought space travel would be like in the 1970s. Archer’s crew flies around space, trying to accomplish various missions and always getting into trouble.

Sum-up: I admire “Archer” for reinventing itself year to year while still finding scenarios for the characters to stay the same. This new season in space feels more or less like the earlier seasons, perhaps helped by the fact that this show never revolved around plot and always just let the characters banter with each other at length.