Harry And Meghan Release Adorable Pictures Of Baby Archie's Christening

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released pictures of baby Archie’s christening.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle published two photographs from the ceremony at Windsor on Saturday.

The first shows Archie with his parents alongside relatives, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, and Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, also feature in the first photo.

The second picture is a more intimate portrait of the couple and their son in the rose garden of Windsor Castle, where the ceremony took place. Both images were taken by fashion photographer Chris Allerton.

This second photograph of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archie was taken in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle on Archie’s christening day.

📷 Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/UZdOA83sHR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 6, 2019

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, performed the ceremony in front of family and close friends of the duke and duchess, in the castle’s private chapel.

Archie’s gown is a handmade replica made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the Queen.

It is based on the original robe commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841, which was made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, a spokeswoman said.

The duke and duchess had been criticised for holding the event without the press or public seeing any elements of the day and for keeping the identities of Archie’s godparents secret.

When the duchess was spotted at Wimbledon on Thursday with two close friends from her university days, Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, it was interpreted by royal watchers as hinting at their possible role.

Bookies believe Meghan’s best friend, the Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, will be chosen, while Harry’s old schoolmates, brothers Thomas and Charlie van Straubenzee, could be picked to be godparents.

Royal biographer Penny Junor has called the couple’s decision to exclude the press and public a mistake, saying well-wishers would want to share in their big day.

While Mark Borkowski, a public relations consultant, said the duke and duchess were employing the public relations strategy of “Hollywood A-listers” by keeping their son’s christening private.

Like other royal babies, Archie wore the handmade replica of the royal christening robe, made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the Queen, during the ceremony.

Following royal tradition, the Lily Font, commissioned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the baptism of their first child Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841, was used, as was water from the River Jordan.

It is understood the Queen did not attend the christening, as she had a prior engagement.

Some members of the St George’s Chapel Choir, a choral group who performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, sang during the christening.

The couple once again turned to Allerton, who took their wedding photographs, to capture Saturday’s moment.

Allerton took the official christening photos in Windsor Castle’s green drawing room.