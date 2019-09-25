Baby Archie Wore A Royally Adorable Outfit In South Africa

The family, on the third day of their South Africa trip, spent time together at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town.

Archie, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, looked like he was enjoying himself during the visit, wiggling about in his blue-striped dungarees from H&M’s Conscious collection. It was his first public outing of the trip.

The dungarees, a popular choice for young royals ― including Princes Harry, William, George and Louis ― are still available on H&M’s website in the U.K. for $16.

Pool via Getty Images Little Archie making eyes with the camera!

HENK KRUGER via Getty Images Meghan holds their baby son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on Sept. 25.

Meghan wore a wrap dress by Club Monaco during the visit, then changed into a black jumpsuit for events later in the day. Harry wore a sharp navy suit with black shoes for the special occasion.

The prince, who has met Tutu before, was overjoyed that Archie got to meet the archbishop.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared a sweet video of Harry saying, “You get to meet Arch! You get to meet Arch!” as the three walked up to greet Tutu. Archie answered his father with a royal “coo.”

During the group’s meeting with Tutu, Harry remarked that his son “constantly wants to stand.” Meghan said that he’s an “old soul,” according to People.

Afterward, the Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a photo of Tutu kissing Archie, and a sweet message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” the caption read.

While Archie made headlines for wearing a budget-conscious clothing brand on his first outing, Meghan made similar waves on Tuesday when she donned a denim jacket by Madewell for an event with the mental health-focused nonprofit Waves for Change.

The bestseller, which retails for $118, is somehow still in stock.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex visits Waves for Change, an NGO, at Monwabisi Beach.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking cool, calm and collected.

Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).