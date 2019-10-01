Baby Archie Gave Desmond Tutu A Royal High-Five That Melted Hearts Everywhere

This royal replay is irresistible.

Baby Archie gave Archbishop Desmond Tutu a high-five when his mom, Meghan Markle, and dad, Prince Harry, visited the human rights leader on their trip to South Africa. Now the moment lives on thanks to Instagram. (See it below.)

In footage the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted before the weekend, Archie can be seen sharing that ever-familiar greeting with the archbishop ― with mom’s help.

The royal couple posted “a few more highlights of this very special visit” after the family met Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, in Cape Town on Day 3 of their royal tour.

When Tutu held up his hand and called for a “high-five,” the 4-month-old showed he had game.

On Monday, Archie received a pair of jeans from South African designer Tshepo Mohlala.

Have fun rockin’ that denim, lad. And try not to forget the high-five skills your mom taught you.