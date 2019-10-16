Baby Archie is ginger-bred, man!

The 5-month-old son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has red hair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly confirmed at an event in London on Tuesday.

Appearing at the WellChild Awards to pay tribute to sick children and their caregivers, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told a mother during a conversation that Archie has indeed inherited the prince’s flaming locks, according to several outlets.

Angela Sunderland and her daughter Milly, 11, explained to the press later that they asked the royal couple during the event if the baby has red hair.

“Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely (has), you can see it in his eyebrows,” the mother said. “Harry said he’d had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less.”

Recent photos of the lad appear to show tiny strands of ginger.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The royal couple with baby Archie last month.