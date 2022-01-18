“Archive 81” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Based on a fiction podcast of the same name, this new horror series follows an archivist hired to catalog the work of a filmmaker who went missing. As the archivist restores her tapes, he discovers her investigation into a dangerous cult.

Advertisement

The second most popular show of the moment is “Cheer,” following its second season premiere on Jan. 12. The docuseries picks up right after the end of the first season and depicts the changing lives and experiences of the Navarro College cheer team members as they navigate new challenges in the spotlight.

Netflix "Archive 81" on Netflix.

Beyond the top two titles in the ranking, the “Karate Kid” sequel series “Cobra Kai” remains popular, along with the new British mystery miniseries “Stay Close.”

And if you aren’t already an “Ozark” fan, we recommend checking out the crime drama ASAP. The critically acclaimed show is trending ahead of its fourth and final season premiere on Jan. 21, so you’ve got three days to binge the first three seasons in time.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost